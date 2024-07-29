The Camel’s Amputation

It seems humanity has lost its way. Neither humans nor animals are safe here. A couple of weeks ago, we all heard about an incident where a camel’s leg was cut off. This brutal act was committed by a landlord and his workers in Sindh’s Sanghar district. This issue was a burning topic then and was highlighted on every platform of social media. People from all across Pakistan protested and raised their voices against this atrocity. The six culprits involved in this oppression were arrested, and the camel was sent to Karachi for treatment and was scheduled to receive an artificial leg.

Two weeks later, another shocking discovery was made in Sindh’s Kunri tehsil, where a camel was found dead with its legs hacked off. According to Abdul Rashid, the camel’s owner, the animal had been suffering from poor health for several days and had strayed out to graze. At night, the other camels returned home except for this one, and the next morning it was found dead. The post-mortem report indicated that the camel died due to illness before its legs were cut off. No signs of torture or wounds were found on the camel’s body. This incident shows how heartless and brutal today’s humans can be. They don’t hesitate to show their ruthlessness on a dead animal. These incidents have shaken our souls and had a lasting impact on our society. Neither humanity nor our religion tolerates this kind of behavior towards animals. Our religion does not even allow overburdening animals. It always teaches us to be kind, gentle, and generous towards animals.

According to our Prophet (pbuh), “Whoever kills a sparrow or anything larger than that without a just cause, Allah will ask him about it on the Day of Judgment.”

In Pakistan, many animals are well known for their cultural, moral, and traditional significance. As our discussion revolves around camels, it’s important to highlight their significant position in Islamic tradition. The Holy Quran mentions camels 15 times and emphasizes their importance. By this, we can understand the significance of camels in our religious and cultural heritage. Pakistan has many legal provisions regarding animal safety, but practically we don’t see any of them, and that’s the major reason behind the atrocity towards animals. To overcome such incidents and to provide a safe life for animals, the government of Pakistan should take prompt measures against animal cruelty and brutality and establish effective animal welfare organizations to ensure their well-being and safety. By doing this, we can show humanity, kindness, love, and respect towards animals.

“The way we treat animals reflects our humanity.”

“The welfare of animals is a matter of great importance.”

ALIZA TARIQ,

Rawalakot.