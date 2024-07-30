Time for collective action to win fight against fatal disease

PESHAWAR - Muhammad Hamayun, a struggling farmer from Mohib Banda village in Nowshera district, has succumbed to hepatitis after a brief but harrowing battle in a local hospital.

At 52 years old, Hamayun, who balanced his duties as a Federal Government employee with farming, was unaware of the severity of his liver condition until it was too late.

For the past year, Hamayun experienced persistent abdominal pain that escalated significantly, prompting his family to seek medical help. “My father had been complaining of abdominal pain for the last year, which worsened over time. He was eventually rushed to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with liver inflammation caused by hepatitis C,” Kamal Khan, Hamayun’s son, recounted to APP.

With tears in his eyes, Kamal shared that his father survived only six months following the diagnosis. “The disease stole my loving father from me. He had dreams of seeing me become a doctor, to serve ailing humanity,” Kamal said. He emphasized the urgent need for widespread awareness about hepatitis—its causes, prevention, and treatment—as a crucial step toward eradicating this life-threatening disease.

“Hepatitis is a liver inflammation often caused by viral infections and the treatment becomes difficult if diagnosed in later stages,” said Dr. Riaz Khan, senior medical officer at Govt Hospital Pabbi Nowshera while talking to APP.

Hepatitis can also be caused by factors such as unsafe injections, alcohol consumption, certain medications, and autoimmune diseases. The primary types of viral hepatitis include hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, each with unique modes of transmission and varying health impacts, he said.

Every year on July 28, World Hepatitis Day is observed as a global effort to raise awareness about various types of hepatitis, emphasizing the importance of its prevention, testing, and treatment in member states of the UN, including Pakistan. The theme for this year is “It’s time for action,” highlighting the urgent need for swift and decisive measures to tackle hepatitis on a global scale.

The July 28 date was selected to honor the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Nobel Laureate who discovered hepatitis B virus (HBV) in the 1960s and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for it. Initially celebrated on May 19, the date was later moved to July 28 in 2010. The first community-driven World Hepatitis Day was organized in 2008 by the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA) established in 2007. The day provides an opportunity for governments, communities, individuals, healthcare providers, and policymakers to learn about the negative consequences of different types of hepatitis, as well as prevention strategies, testing, and treatment options.

Fostering global advocacy and cooperation in combating the increasing number of hepatitis-related illnesses and deaths, the day emphasizes the significance of enhanced vaccination, early diagnosis, and better access to healthcare services.

Dr. Riaz said that the day is crucial for promoting a coordinated worldwide response and working towards the WHO’s goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a major public health threat by 2030.

In Pakistan, he said patients are either diagnosed incidentally or become symptomatic when their illness advances after contracting the hepatitis infection. “One person dies from a hepatitis-related illness every 30 seconds worldwide.”

Dr. Riaz referred to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2024 report, which indicated that around 8.8 million people are suffering from hepatitis, mainly due to unsafe medical injections in Pakistan. The data from 187 countries showed the estimated number of deaths from viral hepatitis increased from 1.1 million in 2019 to 1.3 million in 2022, with 83% caused by hepatitis B and 17% by hepatitis C.

The report noted that 10 countries account for nearly two-thirds of the global burden of viral hepatitis B and C, with Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines, and the Russian Federation rounding off the top ten. For hepatitis C, six countries including China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, and the US represent 50% of the global burden.

Dr. Riaz said this data shows a matter of great concern and underlines the need for a global fight akin to polio eradication to eradicate hepatitis once and for all.

On World Hepatitis Day, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi underlined the need to increase public awareness and joint efforts to control hepatitis. He said hepatitis remains a significant issue worldwide and its eradication requires raising awareness consistently and taking joint measures at regional and global levels. The rising number of patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming, the Governor said, and stressed that following health safety guidelines is essential for preventing such diseases and ensuring a healthy and prosperous society.