Monday, July 29, 2024
TLP naib emir arrested for incitement, hurling threats at CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Web Desk
5:54 PM | July 29, 2024
Police on Monday arrested Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Naib Emir Pir Zaheerul Hassan Shah hours after registering a case against him on the allegation of threatening Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.  

Hours earlier, the Qila Gujjar Singh police registered a case against the TLP leader on the complaint of SHO Hammad Hussain. 

The case was registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act besides other provisions of law, including spreading religious hatred, sedition, intimidating the higher judiciary, interfering in and obstructing statutory duties. 

According to the FIR, the suspct threatened and spread hatred against the judiciary during a protest outside the press club. 

The TLP naib emir and 1,500 workers have been nominated in the FIR. 

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1722243498.jpg

