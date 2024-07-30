Traffic police launch crackdown against violators

ABBOTTABAD - Following Peshawar High Court orders, Abbottabad traffic police, under the direction of SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, have intensified enforcement efforts against traffic law violators.

Over the past week, the Abbottabad Traffic Police have conducted rigorous operations across the city. Checkpoints were established to target motorcycle riders and parking violators. During these operations, 588 motorcycles were impounded for not having helmets, while 58 were seized from underage drivers. Additionally, 221 motorcycles without proper registration or numbers were also confiscated. The crackdown also addressed dangerous driving practices, including underage motorcyclists, leading to the impounding of 158 motorcycles. In a separate enforcement action targeting unauthorized mini-bus stands and illegal parking, 28 vehicles were seized from locations around Circle City, Murree Road, and CMH.