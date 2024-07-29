Two cops killed as robbers attack checkpoint in Ghotki | CM grieved over martyrdom of two policemen in Ghotki

SUKKUR - Two policemen embraced martyrdom when a police checkpoint came under fire from robbers.

According to SSP Sameer Noor Channa on Sunday, the robbers attacked a checkpoint situated at Andal Sandrani Protective Wall, as a result of the firing, two policemen were martyred.

On receiving information, police reached the area and started a chase for the arrest of the fleeing bandits. According to law enforcers, during the chase police opened fire and injured a robber, but he could be captured.

Police high-ups reached the checkpoint and formed different police teams to reach out to the outlaws.

After the murder of the two policemen, security has been tightened in the area and a search operation was launched. As per details, dacoits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance.

The cops took away weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles and fled the scene safely.

After getting information about the attack, SHO Pir Jo Goth sent a contingent of police for the arrest of dacoits.

The law and order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area is worsening with every passing day as the dacoits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police ‘failed’ to maintain law and order situation.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two policemen in Ghotki.

He has sought a detailed report of the incident from the IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The Chief Minister has also directed to speed up operation against dacoits in Ghotki. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred policemen.