JACOBABAD - An over speeding van crushed a child to death in Soomar Shah area of tehsil Thal of Jacobabad on Sunday. According to details, a reckless driven van ran over a pedestrian child identified as Sahil Bararro. The child died on the spot in the accident and van driver fled the scene. The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after legal formalities. The police impounded the van and after registering a case against driver at large started raids for his arrest.