Veteran Khalistan leader links Modi’s threats against Sikhs to India’s transnational terrorism

CALGARY, CANADA - Veteran Khalistani leaders and President of the Council of Khalistan Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu has said that Indian PM Narendra Modi’s campaign to assassinate Sikhs in the western countries reveals India’s role in transnational terrorism and oppression which warrants global sanctions.

In an interview here ahead of the Khalistan Referendum voting on Sunday at the Municipal Plaza, the US-based physician said the Modi regime is desperate after seeing tens of thousands of Sikhs actively campaigning to form their homeland called Khalistan. He pointed out that evidence from Indian intelligence RAW’s death squad operator Nikhil Gupta and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, combined with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s false terrorism allegations and threats against Sikhs, reveals India’s role in transnational terrorism against Sikhs. Gupta is currently in the US custody, after extradition from Czech Republic, awaiting trial for hiring assassins to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, who has been active in the Khalistan campaign for nearly 50 years, added that despite Indian pressure, both the Canadian govt and the United States remain committed to democratic principles and aware about India’s intentions about Sikhs.

When asked about Indian involvement in transnational terrorism, which India denies, Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, repeatedly and falsely publicly, accused Sikhs of terrorism and boasts about targeting pro-Khalistan Sikh leaders wherever they reside, especially during the last election campaign where he vowed to kill Sikhs everywhere in the world in order to garner right-wing Hindutva base support.

Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu said the Indian government has set a bounty for revealing the whereabouts of pro-Khalistan leaders. This threatening rhetoric is being used in public gatherings and even in Parliament, with vows to target pro-Khalistan leaders. “Sikhs are not hiding anywhere. They campaign freely, yet India put a bounty on the head of SFJ Canada chapter leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Pannun and dozens more in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia in open defiance of international law. India did so to tell the world it’s a rogue state that believes in transnational terrorism. The problem for India is that Sikhs are peaceful, democratic and remain unafraid and unfazed by Indian terror attempts. We are aware that India is plotting further assassinations of Sikhs but will not be cowed at any cost till the creation of Khalistan.”