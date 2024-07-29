Monday, July 29, 2024
Women protection authority chairperson visits Chakwal, Hafizabad

Staff Reporter
July 29, 2024
LAHORE   -   On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt Sunday met with women victims of abuse in Chakwal and Hafizabad.  During her visit to Mahiwal and Sukheke Mandi, she held meetings with the affected women and their families. Hina Pervaiz Butt assured the victims of justice along with financial and legal assistance.  “It is imperative to discourage sexual harassment, domestic violence, and all forms of torture against women,” she said, adding that Punjab government will provide all kinds of legal support to the affected women. Hina directed DPOs and senior police officers in all districts to take immediate action on complaints from victimized women. “Good behaviour by the police towards women is the first step to justice,” Hina Pervaiz Butt emphasized.”

If women’s voices are heard in police stations, it is one hundred percent certain that the perpetrators will be punished,” she asserted.Police officers should make the environment of police stations friendly and homely for the affected women, she concluded.

Lesco detects 484 power pilferers in 24 hours

