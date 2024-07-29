World Hepatitis Day observed

LAHORE - World Hepatitis Day was observed on Sunday with the theme ‘It’s Time for Action,’ here and across the globe. The theme highlights the urgent need for swift and decisive measures to tackle hepatitis on a global scale. This call to action is reinforced by the alarming statistic that in every thirty seconds someone dies of a hepatitis-related illness globally. Various seminars, walks and conferences were held in the provincial capital to spread awareness on ‘Hepatitis ‘with an aim to join hands and stand united with the global community, playing an elevated role by supporting global community to eradicate the disease. WHO’s global hepatitis strategy, endorsed by all WHO Member States, aims to reduce new hepatitis infections by 90 percent and deaths by 65 percent between 2016 and 2030.