‘Youm-e-Istehsale Kashmir’ on Aug 5

LAHORE - On the call of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control would observe August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir [Day of Exploitation of Kashmir] to register their protest and defiance against Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government’s illegal and fraudulent action taken on this day in 2019. The APHC asked Kashmiri people to observe the day to underscore their rejection of the Indian government’s illegal actions. In a statement in Srinagar, the APHC spokesman emphasised that despite 77 years of illegal occupation and extreme brutality by Indian troops, the determination and spirit of the Kashmiri people remained unshaken.APHC Spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas said that Indian government’s Aug 5, 2019 action was a direct attack on Kashmir’s unique identity, culture, employment, demography and basic fundamental rights. Meanwhile, the APHC said that August 5 was another exploitation, mourning and a black day for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir which had now turned into a big open-air prison. Meanwhile, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, head of Pakistan Ulema Council, said on Sunday that the Kashmir Exploitation Day would be observed on August 5 across the country. Addressing a press conference here, he said that unfortunately the world was not focusing on occupied Kashmir and people of Occupied Kashmir were being suppressed.