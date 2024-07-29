Youngsters unite to restore Takht Pari Forest with monsoon tree planting campaign

ISLAMABAD - In a heartwarming display of environmental stewardship, a group of passionate youngsters Sunday asked every citizen to come together and join hands with the Punjab government’s monsoon tree planting campaign, aiming to restore the degraded Takht Pari Forest to its former lush glory. Talking to PTV news channel a group of youngsters said that this collective effort, driven by the conviction that small actions can spark significant change, seeks to rally individuals from all walks of life to join forces and make a tangible impact on the fragile ecosystem.

As the monsoon season sets in, this dedicated band of young change-makers is ready to get their hands dirty, and they are inviting the nation to join them on this green journey. The Takht Pari forest, renowned for its natural beauty and ecological significance, has suffered environmental challenges over the years, necessitating concerted restoration efforts, a youngster Dr Amina explained.

The monsoon tree planting campaign aims not only to replenish the forest’s green cover but also to foster community engagement in environmental conservation, she added.

The collaboration between the Punjab government and the DHA signifies a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging resources and expertise to maximize the campaign’s impact, Muhammad Rehan explained while participating in a drive. Together, they are spearheading efforts to ensure the successful implementation of tree planting initiatives, employing best practices in forestry management and environmental conservation, he added. “Our goal is to build stronger awareness (of the environment) among youngsters, considering that we will face even tougher challenges related to climate change in the future,” said a student Dr Mahnoor.

Youngsters also emphasized that members of the younger generations through social media platforms can also play a role as the country’s spearheads in the efforts to protect the environment, noting that they can contribute to the efforts by planting trees.