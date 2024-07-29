Youth injured during robbery

FAISALABAD, Jul 28 - Robbers injured a youth over resistance in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman Usman Mazhar said here on Sunday that 21-year-old Raheel Saleem Gujjar of Chak No.78-JB Jawaddi was riding a motorcycle when two bandits intercepted him near Chak No.250-RB Bardekay on 79 Road.

When the youth produced resistance and accelerated his two-wheelers, the outlaws opened fire. As a result, Raheel received serious bullet injuries in his head and was rushed to hospital where his condition is stated to be very critical.

Following the incident, relatives of the ill-fated youth gathered in front of Thikriwala police station where they blocked the Jhang Road and disrupted traffic.

However, after negotiations with police and an assurance for arrest of the culprits, the protestors dispersed peacefully. City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Iqbal Division to probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits.

A special police team was constituted which started an investigation, the spokesman added.