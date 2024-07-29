Monday, July 29, 2024
Youth need to be brought out of despair, says Sattar


2:02 AM | July 29, 2024
National

MQM senior leader Farooq Sattar has said Pakistani youth is required to be brought out of despair.

Addressing a youth convention on Sunday, Sattar said the MQM wanted to make the country economically strong and independent.

He said the party would organise and mobalise the youth to eliminate the ‘status quo.’

“Pay pall services should be allowed in Pakistan and the drug use in the youth would be brought to end," he said, adding that the youth should not waste most of its precious time at the tea stalls,” he said.

“We have produced many leaders like Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Saddiqui but now we have to produce Bill Gates,” he concluded.

