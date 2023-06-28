2,500 well equipped police officers and officials to provide security to citizens on Eid Ul Azha: CPO

Rawalpindi-The police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and ensure safety of citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in the district.

While issuing directions to SSP Operation, all divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs regarding the the security arrangements, during a meeting held at Police Lines Headquarter on Wednesday, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that more than 2,500 police officers and officials would perform security duty on Eid-ul-Azha. “Nimaz-e-Eid will be offered amid tight security made by Rawalpindi police in 684 mosques, 98 open places and 65 Imambargahs,” said the CPO. Likewise, a total of 700 police officers and officials to be deployed in Murree to provide security to the tourists, he said adding that 285 officers and wardens of City Traffic Police would also be on duty to control traffic flow in the hill station.

He said that as many as 37 special pickets have been made in various parts of city to thwart one wheeling and 700 officers and officials of police would be on duty on those pickets.

CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that said security would be made more tightened, adding mobile vans and special motorcycle squads would perform patrolling in all the markets and in bazaars to ensure security. Strict monitoring would be ensured through CCTV cameras and special surveillance teams, CPO said and added that dolphin squad and police response unit teams along with vehicles of police stations would ensure effective patrolling.

Meanwhile, police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies conducted a flag march in the district with an objective to ensure implementation of law and order to discourage the criminals elements on Eid-ul-Azha.

The purpose of flag march was also to give a message to criminals that police are buckled up to protect lives and property of public, said police spokesman Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan.

Following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the flag march was conducted under the supervision of senior police of officers and was participated by SDPOs, SHOs of all police stations, Elite Force commandos, Dolphin Force and Traffic police.

Flag march started from Police Line No 1 and culminated at the same point after passing through Jhanda Cheechi, Ammar Chowk, Rawal Road, Katcheri, Ali Nawaz Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad, Faizabad, Murree Road, Commercial Market Banni, Asghar Mall Scheme, Imam Bara Chowk, Dhoke Syedan, Kalma Chowk, Qasim Market, Chairig Cross, Naz Cinema and Fawara Chowk.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said the purpose of conducting flag march to ensure implementation of law and order to curb street crime.