32 illegal oil agencies sealed, 17 booked

MULTAN - Divisional administration has sealed 32 illegal oil agen­cies and got registered FIRs against 17 persons during a special crackdown launched across the region here on Wednesday.

Taking action on the directives of the Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the administra­tion launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies. The commissioner directed officers con­cerned to prepare comprehensive lists of illegal petrol pumps and ordered stern action against the pumps.

The commissioner said that smuggling of petrol not only causing loss to country’s economy but also creating envi­ronmental pollution through usage of sub-standard oil in vehicles. He said that the people who were running illegal petrol pumps they were involved in selling smuggled oil be­cause they had not made agreement with any oil company.

In this regard, the Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq said that commissioner and deputy commis­sioner had directed for stern action against the people involved in running illegal petrol pumps and oil agen­cies adding that zero tolerance policy was being followed against them as their units were being sealed and FIRs were also being registered against them.

ALL SET FOR MEGA CLEANLINESS OPERATION DURING EID-UL-ADHA: CEO MWMC

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Multan Waste Manage­ment Company (MWMC) Shahid Yaqoob Wednesday said the arrangements have been finalized for a mega cleanli­ness operation during Eid-Ul-Azha to make the city clean. In a statement issued here, he said that all operational vehicles, dumpers and staff have been deployed at differ­ent sectors while the excavation of trenches has also been completed for the burial of sacrificial animals remaining at Habiba Sial landfill site.

He said that cleanliness teams have been provided new uniforms, loader rickshaws and other materials while scraping of masajid and Eidghah has also been started. CEO MWMC added that a special awareness campaign has also been initiated in the city through announce­ments in masajid while different camps have also been set up in the city. He said that officers of district govern­ment would monitor the cleanliness operation. He urged citizens to register their complaints through helpline 1139 regarding cleanliness.