38 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

MULTAN - Dis­trict administration has im­pounded 38 commercial ve­hicles for charging extra fare from passengers during a special crackdown launched by the district administra­tion and district regional transport authority (RTA) across the district here on Wednesday. In line with spe­cial directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the district region­al transport authority led by Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a special crack­down against the trans­porters charging extra fare from passengers. The team impounded 38 commercial vehicles and imposed a fine of over Rs 100,000 on the transporters while returned Rs 72,000 to passengers. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that no one would be allowed to charge extra fare from passengers. He said that as per directives of the deputy commissioner, spe­cial teams have been formed to continue crackdown dur­ing Eid-Ul-Adha.