54 vehicles challaned

SIALKOT - Secretary Regional Trans­port Authority (RTA) Si­alkot Muzaffar Hayyat on Wednesday conducted crackdown against public transporters for charging excessive fare from pas­sengers. According to the spokesperson,more than 500 vehicles were inspect­ed at seven different bus stands and challans were is­sued to 54 vehicles whereas a total of Rs. 132,000 fine was imposed on violators.An amount of Rs. 10,000 was returned to the passen­gers on the spot,he added. A complaint cell was setup on the instructions of the Dep­uty Commissioner, while banners and panaflex were displayed on C and D class bus and wagon stands for the awareness of the gen­eral public.