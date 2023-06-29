Thursday, June 29, 2023
54 vehicles challaned

Staff Reporter
June 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   Secretary Regional Trans­port Authority (RTA) Si­alkot Muzaffar Hayyat on Wednesday conducted crackdown against public transporters for charging excessive fare from pas­sengers. According to the spokesperson,more than 500 vehicles were inspect­ed at seven different bus stands and challans were is­sued to 54 vehicles whereas a total of Rs. 132,000 fine was imposed on violators.An amount of Rs. 10,000 was returned to the passen­gers on the spot,he added. A complaint cell was setup on the instructions of the Dep­uty Commissioner, while banners and panaflex were displayed on C and D class bus and wagon stands for the awareness of the gen­eral public.

