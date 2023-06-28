Alert! It’s a myth  

As a school understudy, I have always discerned many students writing “786” in lieu of “Bismillah Hir Rahman Nir Rahim”. However, 786 is just a number after 785, which means zilch in Islam, and one cannot relate it to anything Islamic. It is neither listed in the Quran nor in the Hadith. The evidence for these numbers is not found anywhere in Islamic history. Allah has called the Quran “Tibyaanan li Kulli Shaiyin (16:89)”. This means it explains everything.

Even though it is distinctly not in the Quran, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us a clear way of living and made everything intelligible for people to understand. He did not create any kind of confusion by giving us some sort of Puzzle. So there is no actuality of 786 in Islam. You must have searched and glimpsed that many people claim that it means bismillah.” “Collecting it with the characters of Bismillah is nothing but innovation. Whoever is writing 786 in lieu of Bismillah and trying to make people think that it is Bismillah or correlating these digits with Islamic stuff such as the number of angels or the characters in Bismillah is just a Biddat and nothing else.

Biddat means believing in other gods or creating something new without previous existence, which is the highest level of sin, and all of us should be away from this. Therefore, it’s a request to share this message as much as possible to put the genie of 786 back in the bottle, which is roaming in everyone’s mind as Bismillah,” and to make people realise that it is nothing but a myth that never existed.

HADIA EMAN,

Lahore.