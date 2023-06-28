Wednesday, June 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ANF nabs 8 drug peddlers in 3 operations  

APP
June 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during three different operations across the country on Wednesday, arrested eight accused allegedly involved in drug smuggling and recovered 150 kg of drugs from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here.

He informed that in an operation near Kala Shah Kaku Motorway Toll Plaza, 96 kg opium and 24 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle while two drug peddlers, residents of Jhelum and Sheikhupura were also rounded up.

In the second operation on Shakarpur, Sukkur Road, a drug smuggler, resident of Balochistan was arrested while 12 kg hashish was recovered from his possession.

In the third operation near Kuchlak Bypass, two motorcycles were intercepted five accused residents of Faisalabad, Qilla Abdullah, and Shakarpur were netted on recovery of 18 kg hashish, concealed beneath the seats of the motorcycles.

500 Hajj pilgrims receive treatment for heat exhaustion

Separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were in process, the spokesman added.

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1687933081.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023