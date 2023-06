RAWALPINDI - Pakistan’s Armed Forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Services Chiefs wish a very happy Eid to fellow Pa­kistanis. “Eid-ul-Azha gives us message of peace, uni­ty, fraternity & selfless sacri­fice for the humanity. Let us remember and honour Sha­huda of Pakistan on this day who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. They will for­ever be etched in our hearts,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR) on Wednesday.