Armed men steal 84 sacrificial goats from Karachi

KARACHI-A gang of more than 12 armed individuals looted 84 sacrificial animals from a farm located near Dhabeji railway station on Wednesday.

The audacious criminals, who remained in the shed for approximately four hours, executed the heist, leaving the owners and employees shocked and helpless.

Pervez Bari, the owner of the farm, immediately lodged a complaint with the Station House Officer (SHO) of Steel Town, seeking justice and prompt action.

According to Pervez Bari, a total of 65 goats, 17 sheep, one cow, and one calf were being kept on the expansive 100-acre land farm.

In a statement the victim stated that the unsuspecting employees were present in the shed, carrying out their regular duties. Suddenly, a group of 14 to 15 armed culprits stormed into the premises, brandishing their weapons. The robbers quickly overpowered the employees, tied them up, and took control of the situation.

Without any hesitation, the accused forcefully loaded all the animals present in the shed onto their vehicles and swiftly fled the scene.

During the entire ordeal, the perpetrators maintained contact with someone via phone, suggesting a potential coordination with an external party.

The distressed owner’s plea for intervention and justice has been received by the police, who have initiated an investigation into the incident.