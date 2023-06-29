BISP disbursed Rs 42b among over 4.6m beneficiaries

LAHORE - Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) has disbursed Rs. 42 billion among over 4.6 mil­lion beneficiary women under the Benazir Kafaalat. The BISP is dis­bursing fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23. Under Benazir Kaf­aalat, 90 lakh registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly installment of Rs 9,000 per house­hold. BISP has already released over Rs 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and HBL for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network. Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir educa­tional scholarships are also being given out to the children of regis­tered families, however, 70 per­cent attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships, said the spokesman of the programme. Disbursement of the tranche continued on June 28, 2023 through banks’ retailers despite the public holiday, howev­er, payments will remain suspend­ed during Eid-ul-Azha holidays and Banks’ holiday on Monday, July 3. The payments will be resumed from July 4, and will continue till the pay­ment to all remaining beneficiaries, the statement continued. In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can ap­proach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offic­es or call on toll-free helpline num­ber 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Program. The BISP spokes­man reiterated that any messages from Benazir Income Support Pro­gram are sent only from 8171 and messages from any other number should not be trusted.