BNP considers withdrawing support for ruling coalition

QUETTA - The Balochistan National Party (BNP), a main ally of the rul­ing coalition, is reportedly up­set with the government, and has started considering with­drawing its support. A con­sultative meeting of the party leadership was held in Khuz­dar under the chairmanship of BNP chief Akhtar Mengal. The meeting also expressed con­cern over the law and order situation of Balochistan. Dur­ing the meeting, a proposal to consider withdrawing from the ruling coalition govern­ment was also mulled over. It was decided that Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif and other coalition party leaders will be informed about the BNP’s reservations. If the circum­stances do not improve, the party will part ways with the government.