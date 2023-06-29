Thursday, June 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

BNP considers withdrawing support for ruling coalition

Staff Reporter
June 29, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   The Balochistan National Party (BNP), a main ally of the rul­ing coalition, is reportedly up­set with the government, and has started considering with­drawing its support. A con­sultative meeting of the party leadership was held in Khuz­dar under the chairmanship of BNP chief Akhtar Mengal. The meeting also expressed con­cern over the law and order situation of Balochistan. Dur­ing the meeting, a proposal to consider withdrawing from the ruling coalition govern­ment was also mulled over. It was decided that Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif and other coalition party leaders will be informed about the BNP’s reservations. If the circum­stances do not improve, the party will part ways with the government.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688006766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023