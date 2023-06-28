British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains identified

LONDON-Human remains found in mountains in California have been confirmed to be those of British actor Julian Sands, who went missing on a hike in January. Walkers found the remains on Saturday, police said, and they have now been formally identified. Sands, 65, was best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning film A Room With A View and TV dramas 24 and Smallville. His other credits included 2011’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, in which he appeared opposite Daniel Craig. Sands disappeared on 13 January during bad weather in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains. Air and ground searches were hampered as California was battered by deadly storms, as well as icy conditions and a threat of avalanches.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the remains found in the Mount Baldy area at the weekend had been positively identified as the missing actor.

“The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. “We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr Sands,” they said in a statement.

Last week, the star’s family thanked the Californian authorities for their efforts in trying to locate him.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” they said. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

At the end of January, brother Nick Sands, who lives in North Yorkshire, where he, Julian and their three other brothers grew up, said he had already said his “goodbyes”.

“I have come to terms with the fact he’s gone and for me that’s how I’ve dealt with it,” he said.

Sands was a keen hiker. His friend and hiking partner Kevin Ryan has previously said that it was a true passion of his, and that “he was the most advanced hiker I know”.