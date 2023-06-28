Cattle market wears a deserted look amid record sale of sacrificial animals

MIRPURKHAS-The cattle market in Mirpurkhas has remained deserted this Eidul Azha season as the prices of the sacrificial animals were sky-high, it emerged.

The people stayed away from buying the sacrificial animals and many returned to their homes without any purchase as they believed that the prices were way higher than the last year, and those who bought, most of them collectively bought one cow to be able to afford it.

The sellers, however, shared the high rates of the cattle including goats, cows and sheep was due to the excess fee imposed by the contractor in the pretext of entrance of cattle vehicle in the market.

A seller told media: “High fee is being charged by the contractor than schedule official fee, and even higher fee is being taken forcibly for the entrance of the vehicle carrying cattle.”

The sellers said the attitude of the contractor was an act of injustice, but no authority was ready to listen their complaints and take action against him.

They said that despite high charges, the required facilities were not provided which also resulted in immense hardships for them.

They added that they worked on their cattle, took good care of them for an year, fed them good and now even paying hefty charges to the contractors of the cattle market, but the buyers were turning a blind eye on all these things are were trying to buy the cattle at rates which would result in loss.

Security plan for Eidul Azha

The Mirpurkhas police has beefed up security in the district by intensifying the patrolling and also setting up check points at the entry and exit of the city to provide strict security to the masses on the occasion of Eidul Azha as street crimes have increased.

According to the reports, SSP Mirpurkhas took notice of the growing incidents of the robbery and thefts, and directed the SHOs to ensure arrest of the culprits and absconders.

The police have also been deployed at the entry and exit points of the city for strict checking, and plain-clothed policemen have also been deployed in the local markets.

Mayor calls for joint efforts for city’s uplift

Newly-elected mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori called for joint efforts for the betterment of Mirpurkhas and said the city belongs to all the citizens.

He said this while presiding an introductory meeting of the Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation which was held in Jinnah Hall, and attended by

deputy mayor Junaid Buland, municipal commissioner Muhammad Aslam Qazi, trade association leaders, religious clerics, chairmen of different areas and councillors among others.

The attendees discussed the matter of growing crime rate in the city and sought control on the situation. The matters of the establishment of a medical university in Mirpurkhas, improvement of the civil hospital, reduction in the loadshedding and setting up of transformers repairing workshop were discussed.

The newly-elected mayor and his team was also asked to ensure cleanliness in the city on the occasion of Eidul Azha.