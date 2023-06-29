CM Bizenjo directs commissioners to maintain security, cleanliness on Eid ul Azha

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners and SSPs to be at their respective places of assignment on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha and special arrangements for security and cleanliness should be made in all districts. The Chief Minister also directed the administrators of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and other districts to arrange for immediate disposal of animal waste and to en­sure the security of Eid Gahs for of­fering Eid prayers. He also instructed the administration should be alert to deal with any emergency situation in the rain-affected areas. The CM urged the masses to cooperate with the ad­ministration in cleanliness measures on the occasion of Eid-ul- Azha.

BALOCHISTAN CM URGES TO INCLUDE NEEDY, POOR IN EID UL AZHA JOYS

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo, congratulated the Muslim Ummah and the country­men on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday. He said on this oc­casion Muslims follow the Sunnah of Ibrahimi and believe in sacrifice, justice, tolerance and equality. In his message, the chief minister said Eid-ul-Azha actually reminds us of the great sacrifice when Hazrat Ibrahim did not hesitate to sacrifice his be­loved son Hazrat Ismail to gain the pleasure of Allah Almighty and set an example for the entire Muslim Um­mah. He said that the present age also requires that patience, persistence, selflessness and the spirit of sacrifice should be developed in order to nur­ture humanity. He urged to include the poor and needy people of society on this occasion of happiness so that they too could enjoy this festival. Bi­zenjo also urged people not to go to recreational places, on the occasion of Eid, in view of the forecast of rains in some places in the province.