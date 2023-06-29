CM Bizenjo directs commissioners to maintain security, cleanliness on Eid ul Azha

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners and SSPs to be at their respective places of assignment on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha and special arrangements for security and cleanliness should be made in all districts. The Chief Minister also directed the administrators of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and other districts to arrange for immediate disposal of animal waste and to ensure the security of Eid Gahs for offering Eid prayers. He also instructed the administration should be alert to deal with any emergency situation in the rain-affected areas. The CM urged the masses to cooperate with the administration in cleanliness measures on the occasion of Eid-ul- Azha.
BALOCHISTAN CM URGES TO INCLUDE NEEDY, POOR IN EID UL AZHA JOYS
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, congratulated the Muslim Ummah and the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday. He said on this occasion Muslims follow the Sunnah of Ibrahimi and believe in sacrifice, justice, tolerance and equality. In his message, the chief minister said Eid-ul-Azha actually reminds us of the great sacrifice when Hazrat Ibrahim did not hesitate to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail to gain the pleasure of Allah Almighty and set an example for the entire Muslim Ummah. He said that the present age also requires that patience, persistence, selflessness and the spirit of sacrifice should be developed in order to nurture humanity. He urged to include the poor and needy people of society on this occasion of happiness so that they too could enjoy this festival. Bizenjo also urged people not to go to recreational places, on the occasion of Eid, in view of the forecast of rains in some places in the province.