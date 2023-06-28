Consultative session held to draft engagement strategy for law enforcement on HIV stigma and discrimination

Islamabad-A successful consultative session was held today at Police Lines Islamabad, focusing on developing an engagement strategy to tackle HIV stigma and discrimination for the law enforcement agencies.

The gathering brought together 60 attendees, including representatives from prominent entities such as the FIA, Motorways Police, ICT Police, NGOs, civil society organizations, and students from various universities.

The event, organized under the auspices of UNDP and UNAIDS, aimed to raise awareness, devise prevention strategies, and establish guidelines to combat the prevailing HIV/ AIDS epidemic.

Yuki Takemoto, UNAIDS Country Director for Pakistan and AfghanistanHead, emphasized the critical importance of sensitizing law enforcement agencies and other key partners and communities to the challenges posed by HIV/ AIDS.

She strongly advocated for active community participation promote HIV prevention toward the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat in Pakistanin safeguarding against the disease.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, serving as the session moderator, underscored the significance of ensuring equitable and equal access to HIV services and solutions. Dr. Imam highlighted the urgent need to eliminate barriers hindering the achievement of successful HIV outcomes, emphasizing the allocation of sufficient resources to sustain efficient HIV responses and their integration into broader health systems, social protection frameworks, humanitarian settings, and pandemic responses.

Dr. Fahmida, Community Support Program Advisor, set the tone by providing attendees with the current situation in Pakistan. She narrated that despite the implementation of strategic frameworks and national/ provincial AIDS strategies, the country continues to witness a rapid and concerning increase in new HIV infections.

Alarming statistics reveal an 84% surge in the number of new infections over the past decade, while a mere 13.2% of PLHIV receive the necessary treatment. It is evident that the current strategies have proven inadequate in controlling the epidemic.

During the session, Additional IG Zubair Hashmi, Additional Director General FIA Jan Mohammed, DIG Shoaib Khurram, SSP Umar, and Ms. Christina, along with others, expressed their support for the development of the engagement strategy.

The finalized strategy is expected to foster a supportive environment, promote awareness, and advance efforts to combat the HIV/ AIDS epidemic.

UNDP will conduct similar sessions in other provincial metropolises to gather further input before finalizing the engagement strategy.

The consultative session provided a platform for attendees to share valuable insights, experiences, and recommendations, shaping an effective engagement strategy aimed at tackling HIV-related stigma and discrimination.