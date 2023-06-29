Thursday, June 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Control room to monitor mega cleaning operations on Eid

Our Staff Reporter
June 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Secretary Local Government Punjab Parvaiz Iqbal has said that staff will be present in the field on all the three days of Eid in order to make all the districts free from litter. In a press statement is­sued here on Wednesday, he said that Local Government Department has completed all arrangements to ensure cleanliness in cities, towns and vil­lages on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. In this regard, a control room headed by Secretary Local Government Board has been activated. 109 officers and employees will perform duties in three shifts in the control room. First shift from 9 am to 5 pm, second shift from 5 pm to 1 am and third shift from 1 am to 9 am will be present in the control room to resolve complaints. The con­trol room staff will also supervise the ongoing cleaning operations of other waste management companies and local governments including Lahore. He said that control room numbers have also been issued for filing complaints. Citi­zens can contact given numbers in case of any complaint: 99214831, 99214837, 99214840, 99214841, 99214883. Apart from this, helpline 1198 representatives will also be present in the control room. In cities where waste management companies are present, citizens can also contact the helpline of the respec­tive waste management company on 1139 in case of complaints.

500 Hajj pilgrims receive treatment for heat exhaustion

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1687933081.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023