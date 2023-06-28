Thursday, June 29, 2023
Daughter of poor labourer brings laurels for country  

STAFF REPORT
June 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS - 21-year-old Sana Kapri, the daughter of a poor labourer, returned to her village Niaz Muhammad Kapri in Jhado Tehsil of Mirpurkhas district to a warm welcome on Tuesday evening after winning the fourth position in the race at the Special World Olympics Games in Berlin, Germany. Sana Kapri, who also has the honour of getting first position in the race competition for special children at the national level, said she was happy for bringing laurels for the country. He grandmother Mehra-ul-Nisa attributed her success at an international competition to that of the Sindh province and Pakistan. She urged the Sindh chief minister to help her in the construction of house, besides taking steps for restoring her mental health.

 

