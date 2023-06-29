Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered

MULTAN - Budhla Sant police unearthed a dis­tillery and arrested a drug peddler besides recovering liquor from his possession during a raid conducted on Wednesday. Taking action against the drug peddler to prevent the supply of drugs during Eid-Ul-Azha, the Budhla Sant police team led by Sub-Inspector Muham­mad Arshad Iqbal conduct­ed a raid at Khue Roshan Wala and unearthed a dis­tillery. The police arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Ameen and recovered 350 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other mate­rials from there. Police said that the liquor was being prepared to supply at differ­ent points of the city on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The case has been registered against the drug peddler, police sources added.