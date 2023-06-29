Thursday, June 29, 2023
Eidul Azha being celebrated today across country

Eidul Azha being celebrated today across country
Our Staff Reporter
June 29, 2023
LAHORE   -   Eid-ul-Azha is being cel­ebrated with religious fervour on Thursday (today) to commemo­rate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS). 

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Ummah and prog­ress, prosperity and se­curity of the country. Eid prayers' congre­gations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sac­rifice rendered by Haz­rat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS). People will offer sacrifice of ani­mals to follow the Sun­nah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). Civic authorities have made special arrange­ments for disposal of offals and other solid waste during the Eid days. Radio Paki­stan, Pakistan Television and private media will air spe­cial programmes in connec­tion with Eid-ul-Azha while newspapers will publish spe­cial supplements highlight­ing the importance of Eid-ul-Azha and Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim AS.

Our Staff Reporter

