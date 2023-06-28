Exporting Fuel

In an unprecedented turn of events, Pakistan—usually a net importer of fuel—has been witnessing a steady surge in fuel oil exports in the current financial year. News reports indicate declining domestic demand and economic slowdown to be the cause of such a phenomenon, but it’s not as straightforward as this. We spend billions importing crude oil which is refined locally, only to produce fuel oil that is rendered useless because what the country actually needs is furnace oil to meet energy demands; if anything, this dictates that we have a lackluster understanding of our own demand for oil products. One must ask whether such a model is feasible for the long-term.

It was back in December 2022 that Pakistan exported its first shipment of fuel oil after stocks piled up at refineries. International buyers had a keen eye on the goods, and we were only too eager to sell our locally produced end product. Ever since, oil exports have jumped over fourfold to create a record of 278,000 tonnes of exports in the current fiscal year. These are numbers that the country has never before seen, and truly an unexpected turn of events but before we start celebrating, we must dive deeper into this activity and determine what it might mean for Pakistan.

Our engagement with the oil industry seems to be rather confusing as we barely have a grasp over what our national market needs, let alone the insight to determine what we can export or profit off of. Pakistan spends at least $3.5 billion on crude oil every year, with the aim of refining it to produce fuel oil locally. However, using fuel oil for energy production is considered to be rather pricey, so the government asserted that it would only use furnace oil. So, what are we producing fuel oil for? Why are we not focusing on furnace oil production? Why have we refused to use this fuel oil domestically instead of continuing to add to the import bill? These are some questions that the government must answer, and a clear strategy needs to be put across to the people.

We have somehow stumbled upon a time in which the country has extra stockpiles of high-quality fuel oil which are being exported without much thought. Surely the least we can do is produce a feasibility report for this, and conduct a costs and benefits analysis so as to determine what the best approach towards utilising this oil might be.