Finance Budget 2023-24  

There seems to be no realization within the quarters, who should be worried, that the economic mess Pakistan faces is cumulative effect of decades of abuse, elitist culture, and expenditures going haywire, whilst the country’s debt is piling by the day. Austerity has no relevance in this country. The FM who had presented budget earlier with a record deficit, whilst giving an interview on TV, lost his cool when the anchor questioned whether the perception of IMF having doubts about his credibility existed.

The arrogance that followed was shocking and it took time for him to recompose. Can such a person be entrusted with task to steer this country out of the economic mess and handle issues professionally whilst dealing with IMF or other financial institutions? Afterall, it is Pakistan that needs economic bail-out package. Pakistan definitely needs people who are not arrogant and in love with themselves at helm, unlike the likes of IK, ID, etc., nor other self-centered egoistic individuals.

Whilst the population is rising, the agriculture produce is shrinking, directly proportional to increase in real estate projects, built on agriculture producing green pastures. There is no rocket science involved in this. Everyone who matters in this country, is aware of the cancerous impact on agriculture, and its cause, but the benefit for few, matters more to them, than the pain, anguish, hunger and starvation that awaits millions, as every acre gets converted to concrete jungle. Loopholes built into the system facilitate transfer of money to foreign countries from sale of subsidized plots allotted to them for performing services for which they are paid.

It has become an accepted norm, that must go on and on, irrespective of dwindling forex reserves. The money must be transferred to their favorite foreign countries through regular and irregular channels so that the paid or elected elite can live in luxury, after having had their full, leaving behind a country on verge of bankruptcy. Such an abuse is not allowed in any other country in the region, including India, which gained independence with us, or in BD that separated from us in 1971.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.