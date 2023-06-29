Thursday, June 29, 2023
Four terrorists killed, 3 injured in KP security operations

Our Staff Reporter
June 29, 2023
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   The security forces killed three terrorists in Ba­jaur district, said the media wing of the military on Wednesday. It said on 27 June, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in gen­eral area Inayat Qilla, Bajaur District on reported presence of terrorists. “During the conduct of op­eration, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of three terrorists including terrorist commander Shafi,” it said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against se­curity forces as well as killing of innocent citizens, the ISPR added. Sanitization of the area was car­ried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, said the ISPR further.

Meanwhile, A terrorist was killed and three oth­ers were injured by the security forces in an intense exchange of fire during an Intelligence-Based Oper­ation (IBO) in general area Tirah of Khyber District on June 27. Weapons and ammunition were also re­covered from the killed terrorist, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday. The sani­tization of the area was carried out to eliminate oth­er terrorists, if any, found in the area. “The security forces are determined to root out the menace of ter­rorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

