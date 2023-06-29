Govt allows foreign companies to build bonded warehouse for oil storage in cities

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The Economic Coordination Commit­tee (ECC) of the federal cabinet ap­proved “Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023” for petroleum products, Fed­eral Minister for Finance and Reve­nue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar tweeted on Wednesday.

He said, it was another commit­ment of the government fulfilled with the people of Pakistan that was made through the budget speech for the fiscal year 2023-24 on June 9 in the National Assembly. He said, the de­tails would be shared by State Minis­ter for Petroleum through a presser.

“ECC approved “Bonded Bulk Stor­age Policy 2023” for petroleum prod­ucts. Another Govt’s commitment was fulfilled with the people of Paki­stan made in the budget for FY2023-24 on June 9 in the National As­sembly. State Minister for Petro­leum will share details through a presser,” the minister tweeted.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said Wednes­day that government had intro­duced a new policy of ‘bonded warehouse’ to do away with dry outs problem in the petroleum sector. Under this policy, he ex­plained, the foreign companies doing legal business of oil from around the world could con­struct bonded warehouse for oil storage in various major cit­ies and it would not only bring in foreign exchange reserves to Pakistan but also ensure all the time availability of petrol and diesel in the country. It would also break the monopoly of a few oil marketing companies, which used to create artificial shortage of oil in the country on various pretext, and also dis­courage illegal hoarding of oil to gain more profits, he added.

Addressing a press confer­ence here, he said the govern­ment was taking appropriate and comprehensive measures to maintain or gradually lower the prices of energy including petroleum, gas and electricity.

Dr. Musadik added that for­eign companies which stored petroleum and diesel in the bonded warehouse, would defi­nitely get themselves registered here in Pakistan and would have to open their business ac­counts in the local commercial banks. Consequently, it would resolve the issue of LCs (Let­ters of Credit) confirmation as these companies would make business transactions in dollar or in Pak rupee directly through banks and in a way, it would also release the pressure on coun­try’s foreign reserves exchange and create a little bit space for the government in making var­ious payments, he said. He add­ed that this initiative would also do away with LCs charges, which so far were being passed on to the end consumer.

He asserted that it would be a great relief and facilitation for the small filling stations which faced even more problems during shortage of oil, and now they would be able to continue their business after buying oil from the bonded warehouses.

Dr. Musadik said, “On be­half of Prime Minister, I am giv­ing this good news to people as this is Eid festivity so we should set aside the political talks for a while. Today, I will not speak about whatever the PTI is do­ing or had been doing to bring the country on the verge of col­lapse. It’s Eid gala, so it is re­sponsibility of the government to give hope to the people.”

The Minister of State for Pe­troleum said that all the criti­cism by the PTI regarding Rus­sian oil agreement and its shipment was now died down as second oil shipment from Russia also reached Pakistan. He mentioned that coalition government recently made a deal with Azerbaijan on its own terms and conditions for inex­pensive gas, citing that under this deal, Azerbaijan would of­fer a gas tanker every month and it would up to Pakistan whether to purchase or not. “We will purchase this gas if it is in our favour price. This deal will also help end gas shortage in the country during winter season. We have arranged inex­pensive oil and gas and also put in place an effective and viable solution to cope with dry outs problem in petroleum sector,” he remarked.

In addition, he said that as per commitment of the government for promotion of renewable en­ergy, the Prime Minister had also launched four solar energy projects with an accumulative capacity of 10000 mega watt. The Prime Minister also issued directives for working out a comprehensive plan to divert all the major petroleum companies of Pakistan towards renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia, he added.