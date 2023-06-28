Wednesday, June 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ICC accepts PCB’s demand over warm-up matches in Men’s World Cup 2023

Agencies
June 29, 2023
Sports

KARACHI - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s demand with regards to warm-up matches in the 2023 World Cup in India. Earlier, it was reported that PCB is not interested in playing ICC World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan. According to sources, the PCB was keen on playing a non-Asian team during the warm-up match since it would already face Afghanistan during the Asia Cup before the World Cup. The PCB had also written a note to the ICC in this regard. After the schedule for the mega event was announced on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Pakistan’s warm-up games will be against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3 in Hyderabad. This means that they won’t be facing any Asian team ahead of the tournament. 

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1687933081.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023