ICC accepts PCB’s demand over warm-up matches in Men’s World Cup 2023

KARACHI - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s demand with regards to warm-up matches in the 2023 World Cup in India. Earlier, it was reported that PCB is not interested in playing ICC World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan. According to sources, the PCB was keen on playing a non-Asian team during the warm-up match since it would already face Afghanistan during the Asia Cup before the World Cup. The PCB had also written a note to the ICC in this regard. After the schedule for the mega event was announced on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Pakistan’s warm-up games will be against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3 in Hyderabad. This means that they won’t be facing any Asian team ahead of the tournament.