IGP visits houses of martyred cops

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday visited the houses of martyred police officials to sympathize with their families ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. The Sindh Police chief visited the residences of Sub-Inspector Abdul Rahim Khan and Head Constable Abdul Hakeem, who were martyred during the war against crime in District East and Malir, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police. He met the families of martyrs and offered Fateha for the departed souls. Ghulam Nabi Memon paid tribute to the services of the martyrs for the Sindh Police. He also presented Eid gifts to the families of martyrs. On the occasion, IGP Sindh was flanked by DIGP - East, SSP - East and AIGP - Welfare Sindh. Sub-Inspector Abdul Rahim Khan was killed in an encounter with criminals on September 25th, 2020, within the jurisdictions of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station, while Head Constable Abdul Hakeem was killed in an exchange of firing with criminals during patrolling on June 10th, this year the limits of Sohrab Goth police station.