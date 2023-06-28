Increase in pensions  

I am constrained to draw the attention of the prime minister and federal minister of finance, Mr. Ishaq Dar, towards the recent increase in the pension of government employees by 17.50% in the budget, which is a great injustice to the ailing pensioners. It is on record that increases in salaries and pensions of government employees are always made with almost the same proportionate amount, but this time, the PDM government, in its last budget, disappointed pensioners by refusing a reasonable increase in their pensions and medical allowance.

A 35% and 30% increase in employee salaries is quite a sufficient amount in the given circumstances, but this relief has been denied to the pensioners without any logic or justification, causing resentment and frustration among them. It is worth mentioning that no increase in their medical allowance has been considered, notwithstanding the fact that at this old age most of the pensioners suffer from chronic diseases and cannot be dependent on their children.

I, therefore, request the prime minister, the federal finance minister, and all members of the lower and upper houses to look into the genuine demand of the pensioners and increase the pension by at least 30% with a reasonable increase in their medical allowance too.

TARIQ MAJEED,

Sindh.