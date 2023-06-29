Thursday, June 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Judges’ conference in Srinagar another attempt to mislead int’l community: Shabbir Shah

Judges’ conference in Srinagar another attempt to mislead int’l community: Shabbir Shah
Agencies
June 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   An incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has termed the Indian government’s move to host a confer­ence of Indian judges in Srinagar yet another attempt to mislead the inter­national community on the ground situation of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said the Indian judiciary has always been biased against Kashmir and its people has no moral justification to hold such an event in occupied terri­tory, reported Kashmir Media Service.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688006766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023