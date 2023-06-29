Judges’ conference in Srinagar another attempt to mislead int’l community: Shabbir Shah

ISLAMABAD - An incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has termed the Indian government’s move to host a confer­ence of Indian judges in Srinagar yet another attempt to mislead the inter­national community on the ground situation of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said the Indian judiciary has always been biased against Kashmir and its people has no moral justification to hold such an event in occupied terri­tory, reported Kashmir Media Service.