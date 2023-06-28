Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Lebanon beat Maldives to secures semis sport in SAFF Championship

STAFF REPORT
June 29, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Skipper Hassan Maatouk’s first-half goal lifted Lebanon to edge Maldives 1-0 and stormed into the SAFF Championship semifinals on Wednesday. Maatouk gave Lebanon an early lead from a direct free-kick. Following the first half, Lebanon again decided to be more aggressive and made several efforts in search of the second but the scoreboard remained intact and thus, the middle-east side ran away with the victory. The 1-0 victory over the Maldives marked their third straight win in the ongoing SAFF Championship and made their way into the semifinals of the tournament. Lebanon topped Group B standings with nine points in three matches and will take on hosts India in the second semifinal on June 1. Bangladesh will take on Bhutan in the last group tie and have their semifinal berth fate in their own hands after Lebanon’s victory. A victory would propel Bangladesh to the semifinal and even a draw will be enough for them. Maldives, however, would want that Bangladesh to lose by a difference of at least two goals for them to progress to the semis. 

