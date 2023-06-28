Man shot dead by armed robbers in Orangi Town

KARACHI-A 45-year-old man was shot dead by armed robbers in Orangi Town on Wednesday morning. The Iqbal Market police said that Naeem Raheem was intercepted by two robbers near Siddiq Akbar Masjid in Sector-11. As he put up resistance, they opened fire and rode away. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Killing of man returned from Canada to celebrate Eid

Police launched a probe into the murder of a 60-year-old man who returned from Canada a couple of days ago to celebrate Eid with family and fell prey to street crime in Paposh Nagar. Amin Alvi was shot dead near Matric Board Office within the remit of the Paposh Nagar police station evening.

Dr Shahina Alvi, a child specialist who lives in DHA, lodged an FIR, stating that two unknown robbers killed her brother.

Paposh Nagar SHO Shaukat Awan said that police were probing as to why the robbers did not take away any thing from the victim.