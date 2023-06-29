Thursday, June 29, 2023
Modern technology crucial for boosting agriculture production

June 29, 2023
LAHORE   -   Chairman Rice Re­search and Development Board Gov­ernment of Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik on Wednesday said that use of modern technology and best quality seed plays a crucial role in boosting agriculture production, offering numerous benefits and addressing key challenges faced by farmers in Pakistan. Talking to a delega­tion of progressive farmers led Shoukat Ali Arain from Mamukanjan Faisalabad, he said climate change poses significant challenges to agriculture, including er­ratic rainfall patterns and increased frequency of extreme weather events, said a news release. Modern technolo­gies like climate modeling, remote sensing, and crop simulation models help farmers adapt to these changes, he added. They assist in making in­formed decisions regarding crop se­lection, planting schedules, and water management, ultimately enhancing re­silience and reducing vulnerability. He said government must provide interest free soft loans to farmers for purchase of modern agriculture implement and technology to bring green revolution across the country. He said advanced agricultural technologies such as high-yield crop varieties, precision farming techniques, and improved irrigation systems enhance productivity. These technologies help farmers maximize their output and yield, resulting in in­creased agricultural production and food security.

