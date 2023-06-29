More than 1,300 officers and sanitary staff perform cleaning duties during Eid

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said that more than 1300 officers and sanitary staff will perform cleaning duties in Iqbal city during the days of Eid-ul-Azha. Arrangements were made to pick up the waste of sacrificial animals from union councils and towns under the administration of the District Council and Local Government Department. The police also prepared a comprehensive security plan during the days of Eid-ul-Azha. He ex­pressed these views while talking to media here at DC office on Wednesday. Adminis­trator Municipal Corporation/Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue M Iqbal and Managing Director (MD) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC)/ADC Finance Kashif Nawaz were present. Deputy Commissioner visited various areas of the city along with the administrative of­ficers, officers of local bodies and reviewed the ongoing activities for the cleaning of important highways, populated areas, desilting of sewage drains and elimination of encroachments. The DC said that 225 small and big vehicles will participate in the operations to pick up the ashes of sacrificial animals from 24 union councils of Sialkot city, 8 urban union councils of the district council. He said that 50,000 shopper bags were being distributed among the citizens for the waste of the sacrificed animals and if the citizens put the remains in the shopper bag and keep them outside, it will be con­venient for SWMC to pick them up. Deputy Commissioner said that in case of expected rains during Eid, sewerage drains have been cleaned in important areas including Kashmir Road, Jammu Road, Defence Road, Hajipura Road for quick drainage from ur­ban areas. He directed the SWMC to carry out cleaning and whitewashing outside the mosques before the Eid prayers and also to issue clear instructions to the secretaries of the local government department of the union councils to carry out the responsibili­ties in the cleaning campaign.

WASA TO REMAIN ON HIGH ALERT DURING EID HOLIDAYS

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi would remain on high alert during Eid ul Azha holidays. According to a WASA spokesman, the agency on the direc­tives of Managing Director Muhmmad Tan­veer, had finalised a comprehensive plan to deal with any emergency situation during the Eid ul Azha holidays. He said the leaves of the operational staff had been cancelled, adding, all the staff would be on duty dur­ing Eid holidays to facilitate the citizens and to meet with any kind of emergency. The Directors and Deputy Directors of the departments concerned would monitor the performance of the staff, he added. The staff would also keep an eye on Nullah Leh dur­ing Eidul Azha and make all-out efforts to ensure that the sewerage system was not choked and work effectively to eliminate the chances of overflowing into streets, he said. He informed that the city had been divided into four zones where complaint cells had also been set up to provide water to the residents without any hurdle. He said staff would be present in the cells round the clock in two shifts. The spokesman said that the civic body and its staff were committed to provide facilities to the consumers and informed that water bowsers would be used for addressing water shortage com­plaints during the Eid holidays. He said all the activities of staff would be monitored by the MD and the Deputy MD, adding that WASA would continue uninterrupted sup­ply of water from all the tube wells to the consumers during Eid holidays. He said that senior officers would conduct surprise visits to all the offices of the civic body and strict action would be taken against the staff found absent or involved in any kind of negligence.