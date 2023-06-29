More than 1,300 officers, sanitary staff to perform cleaning duties during Eid: DC

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said that more than 1300 officers and sani­tary staff will perform cleaning du­ties in Iqbal city during the days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Arrangements were made to pick up the waste of sacrificial animals from union councils and towns under the administration of the District Council and Local Gov­ernment Department.

The police also prepared a com­prehensive security plan during the days of Eid-ul-Azha.

He expressed these views while talking to media here at DC office on Wednesday.

Administrator Municipal Cor­poration/Additional Deputy Com­missioner (ADC) Revenue Muham­mad Iqbal and Managing Director (MD) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC)/ADC Finance Kashif Nawaz were present.

Deputy Commissioner visited various areas of the city along with the administrative officers, officers of local bodies and reviewed the ongoing activities for the cleaning of important highways, populated areas, desilting of sewage drains and elimination of encroachments.

The DC said that 225 small and big vehicles will participate in the operations to pick up the ashes of sacrificial animals from 24 union councils of Sialkot city, 8 urban union councils of the dis­trict council.

He said that 50,000 shop­per bags were being distributed among the citizens for the waste of the sacrificed animals and if the citizens put the remains in the shopper bag and keep them outside, it will be convenient for SWMC to pick them up.

Deputy Commissioner said that in case of expected rains during Eid, sewerage drains have been cleaned in important areas includ­ing Kashmir Road, Jammu Road, Defence Road, Hajipura Road for quick drainage from urban areas.

He directed the SWMC to carry out cleaning and whitewashing outside the mosques before the Eid prayers and also to issue clear instructions to the secretaries of the local government department of the union councils to carry out the responsibilities in the clean­ing campaign.