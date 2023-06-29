Nawaz, Zardari discuss future political roadmap

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (N) Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif has kept his brother and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif out of the strategic political con­sultations held in Dubai be­tween him and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Highly credible sources told The Nation yesterday that for­mer prime minister Nawaz Sharif came to Dubai in the official aircraft of his brother Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Dubai the other day.

During the journey, both dis­cussed the prevailing politi­cal situation in the country in­cluding the civilians’ trial in military courts.

They also discussed the fate of former prime minister Im­ran Khan and consultations on future caretaker setup includ­ing the date for next general elections.

However, in a surprising development, according to sources Nawaz Sharif direct­ed Shahbaz Sharif to proceed to Pakistan and for immedi­ate reasons and didn't allow him to sit in the talks while Maryum nawaz was part of the consultations.

On the other side, both PML(N) and PPP leaders continued their talks in Dubai for several hours on the future caretaker setup, the dates for the next general elections and other legal and constitutional issues in Pakistan. According to the sources, both the sides agreed to hold another meeting after Eid ul-Azha. The sources further said that the PPP leaders conveyed their desire of holding general elections in the last week of October or the first week of November 2023. Asif Ali Zardari also suggested three names to be considered for the caretaker prime minister, however, these names were not disclosed to media. Both the sides are consulting their close aides on the prevailing political situation. The issue of newly established Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party also came under discussion during the meeting. However, they didn't discuss seat adjustment and decided to contest elections on their own platforms outside the Pakistan Democratic movement (PDM). The future of PDM also came under discussion. However, PPP made it clear that it would not contest elections under the platform of PDM.