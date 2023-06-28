No one to be permitted on Eid to collect hides of sacrificial animals without NoC  

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned as per the directive of the Punjab government. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the violators of the order.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned as the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eid-ul-Azha. The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals had been directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letters.