Thursday, June 29, 2023
One bandit killed, four arrested in encounter

Our Staff Reporter
June 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   One bandit was killed, while four others were arrested during encounter in Saddar area.

Police said here on Wednesday that upon information of two in­cidents at two petrol pumps in Daska and Sadra Badra area late night, District Police Office (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal ordered a strict blockade across the city to arrest the cul­prits of the incident.

When armed crimi­nals riding on mo­torcycles reached Rehmatabad area of Saddar police station, the bandits opened fire on the police team. The police team took the defensive strategy around the bandits and arrested four ban­dits while one bandit was killed by the firing of his own accomplice.

The deceased out­law was identified as Abbas alias Nani Don, who was wanted in several cases of murder, robbery and dacoity,said police.

Our Staff Reporter

