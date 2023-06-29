Pak consul general in Dubai removed immediately

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai Hassan Afzal Khan has been removed immediately from the post directing him to report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Highly credible sources told The Nation yesterday that Has­san Afzal was removed from the position before completion of his three-year tenure as Coun­sel General in Dubai.

The sources dismissed the re­ports of his removal linked with the protocol issues about the presence of the senior political leadership of PML-N and PPP who are currently present in Dubai.

Hassan Afzal Khan was not given any reason when he re­ceived orders from the Foreign Office in Islamabad to report to the headquarters.

Despite repeated calls and messages Hassan Afzal didn’t respond to the this scribe

Hassan Afzal is privy to many important political develop­ments and events related to Pa­kistan when he served as chief of protocol in the Foreign Office. He also served as chief of proto­col before his posting in Dubai.

Hassan Afzal is a witness of many gifts given to former prime minister Imran Khan by various foreign leaders during his state foreign visits.

It’s strongly believed that Has­san Afzal Khan will be sharing some information about the ongoing investigation about Toshakhana case in Islamabad.

The sources said that remov­al of Hassan Afzal Khan is not a punishment to him as he is the finest foreign service officer.

Hassan after spending few months in Islamabad is likely to be posted as Pakistan’s ambas­sador abroad.