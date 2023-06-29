Pakistan wants to benefit from Turkey’s development, says Punjab Governor

LAHORE - Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Pacha­chi, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore, here on Tuesday. During the meeting, ways to enhance bilateral coop­eration were discussed. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that Pakistan and Turkiye had deep fraternal and historical relations. He said that both countries had always supported each other at international forums. The governor further stated that Pakistan wanted to benefit more from Turkey’s development in the science and technology sector. He said that there was a need to increase bilateral trade between Turkiye and Pakistan. He urged that there should be an exchange of delegations of experts in different fields so that both countries can benefit from each other’s skills and experiences. The Punjab governor also congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as the President of Turkey and ex­pressed his best wishes. He said that the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a proof of Turkish peo­ple’s trust in his leadership. The governor also made the Turkish Ambassador visit different parts of the historic building of the Governor’s House. On this occasion, the Ambassador of Turkiye, Dr. Mehmet Pachachi, specially thanked Pakistan for helping the earthquake victims. He said that the Prime Minis­ter of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif visited Turkey dur­ing this difficult time. The Turkish Ambassador said that Turkish companies were investing in Pakistan in transport sector. He said that investment in various sectors, especially education, agriculture, technology and tourism, will be further enhanced in Pakistan.