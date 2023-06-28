“If you are delighted to be in ancient ruins, you are either a curious historian or a romantic person!”

–Mehmet Murat ildan

The Pyramid of Kukulkan in Chichen Itza is considered to be one of the greatest works of architecture and astronomy that has survived decades since it was most popularly used from 600AD to the 1200s. Named in Mayan, it actually translates to the place where the Wise Men of the Water Live. Located in Mexico, it was engineered so precisely that on the vernal and autumnal equinoxes, the sun casts a shadow that slithers like a snake and seems to descent the stairways. It is said to represent the plumed-serpent deity, Kukulkan. The shadows appear twice ever year and today, this phenomenon attracts thousands of tourists from across the globe.