Wednesday, June 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
June 29, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“If you are delighted to be in ancient ruins, you are either a curious historian or a romantic person!”

–Mehmet Murat ildan

The Pyramid of Kukulkan in Chichen Itza is considered to be one of the greatest works of architecture and astronomy that has survived decades since it was most popularly used from 600AD to the 1200s. Named in Mayan, it actually translates to the place where the Wise Men of the Water Live. Located in Mexico, it was engineered so precisely that on the vernal and autumnal equinoxes, the sun casts a shadow that slithers like a snake and seems to descent the stairways. It is said to represent the plumed-serpent deity, Kukulkan. The shadows appear twice ever year and today, this phenomenon attracts thousands of tourists from across the globe.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1687933081.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023